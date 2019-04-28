Paul Pierce Deems Celtics-Bucks Series ‘Over’ After Boston’s Game 1 Win

The Boston Celtics stormed into Fiserv Forum on Sunday and took Game 1 of their second-round series against Milwaukee Bucks in convincing fashion.

Not many were expecting Game 1 would result in a 22-point stomping of the Bucks, including ex-Celtic Paul Pierce. After originally claiming Milwaukee was capable of winning an NBA championship this year, Pierce apparently changed his mind — and fast.

In fact, “The Truth” appeared fairly convinced on ESPN’s postgame coverage that his former team has the second round pretty much wrapped up.

“I think it’s over,” he said.

Take a look:

"I think it's over." – Paul Pierce following the Bucks’ 22-point loss to the Celtics in Game 1 pic.twitter.com/XzsRzjQnW6 — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2019

Bold.

We’ll just have to wait and see how that prediction holds up. Game 2 is slated for Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images