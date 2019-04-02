Pedro Martinez Couldn’t Be Happier About Xander Bogaerts’ Red Sox Extension

The Boston Red Sox on Monday eliminated a bit of uncertainty regarding their future.

Prior to their series opener against the Oakland Athletics, the Red Sox officially signed Xander Bogaerts to a six-year contract extension. The 26-year-old shortstop was set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2019 Major League Baseball season.

The deal sure seems like a win for both sides. Just ask Pedro Martinez, who rattled off a number of reasons why Bogaerts’ new contract with the Red Sox is a home run.

Xander Bogaert’s extension is great for the @RedSox Homegrown kid, perfect fit in Boston, powerful shortstop, his friends are right there in the team, class act, handles the media well, smart… I’m so happy for him — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) April 2, 2019

Tough to argue with any of those points made by the Red Sox legend.

As for Bogaerts himself, a love for Boston and a legitimate opportunity to win for years to come highlighted his reasons for signing long term with the club that acquired him 10 years ago.

