Peyton Manning Has New Role At ESPN, But Not On Monday Night Football

Looks like Peyton Manning won’t be in the booth in 2019, but he will get some on-camera time elsewhere for ESPN.

Manning reportedly turned down an offer to join “Monday Night Football” on ESPN, per Mike McCarthy of Sporting News. ESPN reportedly sought out the former quarterback to replace Jason Witten after he decided to forgo his new career in the booth to rejoin the Dallas Cowboys — and the network was apparently willing to pay the former Indianapolis Colt big bucks to do it.

Instead, Manning will launch a five-part, 30-episode series on ESPN+ called “Peyton’s Places” on July 15. The program will feature the 43-year-old interviewing former NFL players, coaches, and other key figures about the history of football and its impact on society.

Manning is also set to host his second season of the ESPN+ show “Detail” where he breaks down film from games throughout the NFL season.

This isn’t the first time Manning has turned down an offer to join “MNF,” either. Prior to hiring Witten, ESPN had originally asked Manning to take the position, but he declined.

