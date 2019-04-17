Pistons Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 2 Online

It’s tough to imagine the Detroit Pistons hanging around these NBA playoffs for very long.

The Blake Griffin-less Pistons simply were outmatched by the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the teams’ first-round series. League MVP frontrunner Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 24 points and pulled down 17 rebounds as the Bucks cruised to a 35-point win.

But it’s not over until it’s over, and the two sides will square off for Game 2 at Fiserv Forum. There’s a chance Griffin (knee injury) could make his series debut Wednesday night, but even if he does, the Pistons will have their work cut out for them against the Bucks.

Here’s how to watch Pistons-Bucks Game 2 online:

When: Wednesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: NBA.com

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images