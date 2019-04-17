Porto Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Liverpool will coast into the UEFA Champions League semifinals if this year’s trip to Porto, Portugal, is as good as last year’s.

Liverpool will visit Porto on Wednesday at Dragon Stadium in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal series. Liverpool enters the contest with a 2-0 lead, thanks to last week’s first-leg win over Porto at Anfield, and only a wild turn of events will prevent the Reds from reaching the semifinals for the second consecutive season.

Liverpool routed Porto 5-0 last season at Dragon Stadium in the Champions League Round of 16. Many players from that game will feature Wednesday, but the stakes will be even higher.

The winner of this quarterfinal will face FC Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals.

Galavision will broadcast Porto versus Liverpool in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Wednesda, April 17, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com