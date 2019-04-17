Predators Vs. Stars Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 4 Online

It’s tough to be more evenly matched than the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators has been thus far.

The Predators hold a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4, with the three previous contests all being decided by one goal. The Stars will take a win any way they can get it Wednesday night as they aim to level the best-of-seven set before it shifts back to Bridgestone Arena.

Here’s how to watch Predators vs. Stars Game 4 online:

When: Wednesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: USA

Live Stream: USA Live TV

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images