Predators Vs. Stars Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 6 Online

The Nashville Predators are on the brink of elimination as the Dallas Stars look to win Game 6 on home ice Monday evening. Win, and the Predators push a Game 7. Lose, and their season is over.

After losing a 5-3 heartbreaker at home on Saturday, the Predators hope to turn their luck around. Predators captain Roman Josi said the team has to “step up tonight” and play their best game if they want to see the next round of the playoffs.

But the Stars have their sights set on the second round as well, and surely will not give up the best-of-seven series without a good fight. This is the first time the Stars have had the opportunity to advance to the second round since the 2015-2016 season when they lost in round two in seven games to the St. Louis Blues.

Here’s how to watch Predators-Stars Game 6:

Start Time: Monday, April 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images