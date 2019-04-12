Rafael Devers Jokes About Red Sox’s Celebration After Walk-Off Win

Rafael Devers played the role of hero for the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

Boston completed its comeback against the Toronto Blue Jays thanks to some ninth-inning magic. After Mitch Moreland tied the contest with an RBI double, Devers plated the game-winning run with a chopper that managed to escape the infield at Fenway Park.

It took the Red Sox next to no time to swarm Devers, who received countless hugs and good-natured jabs. But given the nature of the moment, the young third baseman was impervious to any discomfort he might have sustained during the jubilant celebration.

“I didn’t feel anything at all,” Devers said through a translator, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “I was just super happy out there celebrating with my teammates. Maybe tomorrow I’ll feel the pain from the punches but today it felt good.”

We have a feeling Devers will take those kind of punches any day.

The Red Sox aim to notch back-to-back wins for the first time this season Friday night when they welcome the Baltimore Orioles to Fenway for the first of a four-game set.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images