NBA

Raptors Vs. Magic Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 4 Online

by on Sun, Apr 21, 2019 at 5:00PM

Can the Orlando Magic tie the series at two games apiece with the Toronto Raptors?

Orlando squeaked out a three-point win in Game 1 before Toronto stormed back to take Games 2 and 3. Pascal Siakam dropped 30 points for the Raptors in Game 3 following Kawhi Leonard’s 37-point performance in Game 2.

The Magic look to avoid going down 3-1 against a tough Toronto team.

Here’s how to watch Raptors-Magic Game 4:

When: Sunday, April 21 at 7 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties