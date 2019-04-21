Raptors Vs. Magic Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 4 Online

Can the Orlando Magic tie the series at two games apiece with the Toronto Raptors?

Orlando squeaked out a three-point win in Game 1 before Toronto stormed back to take Games 2 and 3. Pascal Siakam dropped 30 points for the Raptors in Game 3 following Kawhi Leonard’s 37-point performance in Game 2.

The Magic look to avoid going down 3-1 against a tough Toronto team.

Here’s how to watch Raptors-Magic Game 4:

When: Sunday, April 21 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images