Raptors Vs. Magic Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 1 Online

Will this be the year for the Toronto Raptors?

Toronto begins its quest for the NBA Finals when it hosts the Orlando Magic on Saturday in Game 1 at Scotiabank Arena. This is the Magic’s first time back in the postseason since 2012.

The Raptors have severely underachieved in the playoffs and look to end that reputation. But having Kawhi Leonard on their roster may be a good start.

Here’s how to watch Game 1:

When: Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images