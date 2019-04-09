Red Sox 2018 World Series Ring: Check Out Boston’s Newest Baseball Bling

This is becoming kind of a problem for the Boston Red Sox — the best kind of problem, of course: How do you attempt to keep one-upping yourself when it comes to World Series jewelry?

Tasked with designing a fourth World Series ring in 15 years, the Red Sox hit a home run with their championship jewelry which was handed out to the team before Tuesday’s home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here’s your first look at the Red Sox’s World Series ring.

According to Jostens, who worked with the Red Sox to make and design the rings, each ring has 185 total stones, and that’s not by mistake, either, as 185 is the sum of regular-season games (162), postseason games (14) and Red Sox world titles (nine). The 14-karat gold rings feature 14 princess-cut diamonds and 21 custom-cut genuine rubies as well as 22 custom-cut blue sapphires.

The rings also include a ridiculous 128 diamonds in two rows across the top of the ring, one diamond for each of the team’s regular-season and postseason wins plus nine for the ninth title in franchise history. There are also intricate designs on the side with 100 bricks to celebrate the centennial of the 2018 World Series championship.

Oh, and the inside of the rings looks pretty cool, too.