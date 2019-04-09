Red Sox Activate Dustin Pedroia From Injured List Ahead Of Home Opener

Dustin Pedroia wasn’t able to finish his rehab in time for Opening Day, but the Boston Red Sox second baseman is back in the mix for the team’s home opener.

The Red Sox activated Pedroia from the injured list Tuesday, optioning Tzu-Wei Lin back to Triple-A Pawtucket in order to make room for him on the roster. Pedroia will bat seventh and play second base in the home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pedroia hasn’t appeared in a big league game since May 29 of last season. The former MVP appeared in just three games before ultimately being shut down for the rest of the season with ongoing complications from knee surgery he underwent in 2017.

It’s been a long couple of years for Pedroia, who played in just 105 games during the 2017 season. In fact, Pedroia is averaging fewer than 100 games played per season since the start of the 2014 campaign. When he’s been able to play, however, he’s still been fairly effective with a .295 batting average over that span.

