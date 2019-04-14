Red Sox Gameday Live

Red Sox Face Long Odds To Rebound From Bad Start, Win World Series

by on Sun, Apr 14, 2019 at 1:05PM

The Boston Red Sox still could repeat as World Series champions, to be sure. But they’ll have to beat some long odds if they want to summit the baseball mountain again.

At 5-10, Alex Cora’s club is in the midst of an ugly start to the new season. In fact, only four teams in baseball history have lost 10 of their first 15 games and gone on to win the Fall Classic.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

