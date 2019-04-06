Red Sox Fans Go Crazy On Twitter As Eduardo Nunez Pitches Amid Blowout

Eduardo Nunez took his label as a utility man to the next level Friday night.
Boston Red Sox pitchers had a rough go of it in the series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, as Rick Porcello and Brian Johnson each allowed seven runs at Chase Field. With the D-Backs holding a nine-run lead in the eighth inning, manager Alex Cora decided to tap deep into his bullpen.
Very, very deep.
Nunez was called on for mop-up duty amid the blowout in the desert, and Red Sox fans understandably lost it on Twitter.
https://twitter.com/RedSox/status/1114354483172118529
Nunez did rather well on the mound for a position player, retiring the first two batters before allowing a solo home run to Alex Avila. The veteran infielder did show off an unexpected repertoire, though, which included a pretty decent breaking ball.
The Red Sox ultimately fell to the Diamondbacks 15-8, dropping their season record to 2-7.
Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP