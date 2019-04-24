Red Sox Finding Much Less Success With Runners On Base Than In 2018

The start of the 2019 season for the Boston Red Sox could not be much more of a polar opposite from a year ago.

The Red Sox got off to a scorching start that propelled them all the way to a World Series starter. This year, a look at just about every statistical category points to a massive step back from the year before.

One of those categories is batting with runners on base. The Sox stranded 13 runners on base in their nightcap loss to the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

To see more on the Sox’s numbers at the plate, as well as a breakdown from NESN’s Carlos Pena, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live,” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images