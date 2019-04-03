Red Sox Formally Invite Craig Kimbrel To Ring Ceremony, Might Attend

Craig Kimbrel may be making his return to Boston on Tuesday.

Well, sort of.

The former Red Sox and current free-agent closer has been invited to Boston’s home opening ring ceremony at Fenway Park, Sox CEO Sam Kennedy confirmed Tuesday, via MassLive.

“I actually spoke with him yesterday to formally invite him,” Kennedy said. “He is going to let us know if he can make it.”

Kimbrel amassed 42 saves for Boston in its 2018 season en route to the World Series title. He rejected the qualifying offer from the Red Sox and tested the open market, where he’s garnered interest, but has yet to ink a new deal.

If the right-hander remains unsigned come Tuesday, it’s likely he’ll make an appearance.

Kennedy also said he invited Drew Pomeranz, Joe Kelly, Ian Kinsler and Hanley Ramirez, but they all have game for their respective teams.

