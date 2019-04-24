Boston Red Sox

Red Sox Injuries: Alex Cora Offers Update On Brock Holt, Dustin Pedroia

by on Wed, Apr 24, 2019 at 4:43PM

The injury bug has not been kind to the Boston Red Sox of late, but it seems a trio of players are trending in the right direction.

Brock Holt (scratched cornea), Dustin Pedroia (knee) and Eduardo Nuñez (back) currently are on the injured list, and certainly all could help the struggling Sox when they return to the lineup.

Holt suffered a setback recently in his recovery, but seems to be on the mend, while Pedroia and Nuñez are making positive steps.

Here’s the latest on the three from The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier:

Sounds like good news all around.

