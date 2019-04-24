Red Sox Injuries: Alex Cora Offers Update On Brock Holt, Dustin Pedroia

The injury bug has not been kind to the Boston Red Sox of late, but it seems a trio of players are trending in the right direction.

Brock Holt (scratched cornea), Dustin Pedroia (knee) and Eduardo Nuñez (back) currently are on the injured list, and certainly all could help the struggling Sox when they return to the lineup.

Holt suffered a setback recently in his recovery, but seems to be on the mend, while Pedroia and Nuñez are making positive steps.

Here’s the latest on the three from The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier:

Cora: Good chance Holt starts rehab assignment this weekend. Pedroia hit outside today and ran. Nunez ‘took, like, 300 swings yesterday.’ Could start rehab assignment in coming days. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) April 24, 2019

Sounds like good news all around.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images