Red Sox Injuries: Brock Holt ‘Shut Down’ With Right Shoulder Impingement

The Boston Red Sox are a little thin at second base, and it appears it will remain that way for now.

Utility man Brock Holt has been shut down indefinitely due to a right shoulder impingement. He was rehabbing a scratched cornea with Triple-A Pawtucket when he was pulled from the lineup after feeling something in his shoulder.

Prior to the Red Sox’s game against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, Sox manager Alex Cora shared the latest on Holt.

“It’s something he felt a little bit in spring training,” Cora said, via MassLive. “It wasn’t a big deal. He went through all the workouts here, getting ready for the rehab assignment. The last game he was playing catch and it felt weird. So we shut down him down. … It’s not a great scenario obviously because we want him to play. But he feels like he’s not going to take that long. So he’ll get treatment and all that and hopefully he can get back sooner rather than later.”

Holt serves a pretty big role on the Red Sox due to his ability to play anywhere, and his offensive productivity in 2018 certainly enhanced his value. Meanwhile, Dustin Pedroia is with Double-A Portland rehabbing knee soreness, while Eduardo Nunez is with the PawSox working his way back from a back strain.

Currently, the Red Sox have Michael Chavis and Tzu-Wei Lin handling second base duties.

