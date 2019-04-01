Red Sox Live Stream: Watch Xander Bogaerts Discuss Contract Extension

Xander Bogaerts on Monday signed a six-year contract extension with the Boston Red Sox that spans the 2020-25 seasons, with a vesting option for the 2026 campaign.

The move, which comes less than two weeks after Chris Sale signed a five-year extension with the Red Sox, will keep one of Major League Baseball’s best shortstops in Boston for the foreseeable future.

Bogaerts and Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski are scheduled to address the media from Oakland on Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Watch live in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports