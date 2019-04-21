Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Gives An Injury Update On Mitch Moreland

Mitch Moreland is going to be okay.

The first baseman has been one of the most consistent performers for the Boston Red Sox this season, and it appears he’s going to be alright after leaving Boston’s 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Ray on Saturday night due to back tightness.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke to the media after Boston’s Saturday night win and said Moreland’s doing “okay, just tight” and will be available for Sunday’s game.

To hear Cora’s full comments on Moreland’s health, check out the clip above from “Red Sox Extra Innings Live,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images