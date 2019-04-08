Red Sox Not Ruling Out Idea Of Activating Dustin Pedroia Before Home Opener

Tuesday will be a special day for the Boston Red Sox, but it might be especially memorable for second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

The veteran second baseman, who is rehabbing an ailing knee that kept him out of all but three games last season, could be activated to the major league roster in time for Tuesday’s home opener at Fenway Park. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Sunday that if Pedroia felt good on the off-day Monday, he could be added to the roster ahead of the upcoming series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pedroia aimed to start the season with the big club, but the Sox ultimately decided he needed a little more time to rehab his surgically repaired knee. The former MVP recently went on a rehab assignment with Single-A Greenville where he went 3-for-9 with a double and walking twice.

Pedroia’s eventual return will likely allow Cora to rearrange his lineup. The second-year manager pledged to hit Pedroia leadoff if he was ready for Opening Day, so perhaps Pedroia could be atop the Boston batting order Tuesday if activated. After that, however, it’s likely Andrew Benintendi moves to the top of the lineup with Mookie Betts batting second.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images