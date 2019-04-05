Red Sox Not Worrying Yet: Alex Cora Is ‘Calma’ As Team Heads To Arizona

Alex Cora is at least projecting plenty of confidence despite his team’s rocky start.

The Boston Red Sox manager shouldered plenty of the blame for his team’s performance Thursday, another loss to the Oakland Athletics that dropped the defending World Series champions to 2-5 on the young season.

As the club got ready to fly to Arizona for the third leg of its season-opening, three-city road trip, Cora tweeted for the first time this season. Accompanying one single plane emoji was the link to a song: “Calma” by Pedro Capo and Farruko.

It doesn’t take a Spanish scholar to know “calma” translates to “calm” in English. Coincidentally, “duh” is the same in both languages.

Calculated or not, Cora’s tweet certainly sends an undeniable message. He’s not publicly worried about the team’s slow start. But as Cora indicated Thursday after the sloppy loss in Oakland, things certainly need to get better for the Red Sox. This weekend would be a good start against a Diamondbacks team that is also struggling this season, and the Sox could certainly use the momentum before finally returning to Boston for Tuesday’s home opener.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images