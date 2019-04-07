Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Hopes Red Sox Can Learn From Rough Road Trip

The Boston Red Sox can return home with a little less weight on their shoulders after a 1-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Sunday.

It’s been a tough road trip for the Sox, who entered the game with a 2-8 record in their first ten regular-season games of 2019. But the Sox have slowly started making some of the improvements necessary for the team to rebound from the rough start to the season, and it showed throughout their series in Arizona.

Manager Alex Cora hopes the team can look back on the rough road trip as a learning experience.

“We know where we’re going, we know how good we are. We know we have to get better, like I said before the game. We learned a lot on this road trip, but now it’s over.” Cora said after the game, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage.

But for now, the Red Sox’s manager wants his team to savor the moment.

“It’s a good win and now we’re gonna have some good, happy flying (back home to Boston), enjoy the families, and Tuesday enjoy the day and be ready to play,” he said, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage.

Here are some more notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-Arizona game:

— Andrew Benintendi extending his hitting streak to six games with a single into right field at the top of the third inning.

— Mitch Moreland hit his third home run of the season in the seventh inning with a solo shot to right field.

— The Sox’s bats still struggled in their win over the Diamondbacks, striking out ten times and leaving nine men on base.

— The Sox’s pitching, on the other hand, looked much better than they have in recent games. The staff allowed just three hits and struck out eight batters over nine innings of work.

— Hector Velazquez had one heck of a start for the Sox. The righty struck out three and allowed just one hit through three innings of work.

— Adam Jones continued his defensive excellence against the Sox, making two impressive catches in the outfield during Sunday’s game.

