Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Issues Update On J.D. Martinez After Being Late Scratch

J.D. Martinez originally was slated to be in the Red Sox’s lineup Saturday afternoon, but manager Alex Cora had to make a late adjustment after the slugger said his back was feeling tight.

Boston could have used his bat against the Tampa Bay Rays, particularly in the eighth and ninth innings when it had the tying and go-ahead runs on base. But Jackie Bradley Jr. (eighth) and Mitch Moreland (ninth) each struck out swinging to end the threat as the Red Sox lost 2-1 at Fenway Park.

Cora issued an update on Martinez, including his availability for Sunday’s finale.

“No,” Cora said on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage when asked if Martinez was available to pinch-hit. “When he got here, it felt that it was tight. He tried to go to the cage and put a swing and it didn’t make sense (to play him). … He got treatment the whole day so we’ll see how he feels in the morning.”

Boston, already without a slew of players, can ill-afford to lose anyone else, especially someone who’s been consistent for the team amidst its struggles.

Here are some other notes from Saturday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

— The Red Sox’s starters had a rough start to the season, but have gotten increasingly better over their last 12 games.

6 IP, 2 runs for David Price. Red Sox rotation has a 3.27 ERA in the last 12 games. It was 8.09 in the first 15. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 27, 2019

— Xander Bogaerts extended his hitting streak to seven games.

— Moreland had a rough afternoon at the plate, going 0-for-5. Andrew Benintendi went 0-for-4.

— David Price continued his string of strong start for Boston on Saturday, but it was the Red Sox’s bats that fell silent. The southpaw tossed six innings and gave up up two earned runs, three walks and struck out seven.

“We couldn’t get the big hit,” Cora said on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage.

— The offense has struggled to find its rhythm at times this season.

6th time in 27 games the offense has been held to 0 or 1 runs scored. Reached that mark at game 72 last season. — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) April 27, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images