Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora, Mitch Moreland Praise Rick Porcello After ‘Outstanding’ Start

Rick Porcello pitched not only his best game, but the best game for the Boston Red Sox this season.

The right-hander turned in eight shutout innings, giving up just two hits and as many walks with eight strikeouts in Tuesday’s 5-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Tuesday marked the first time a starter had pitched into the eighth inning, and has really turned things around in his last three starts. Porcello has gone 2-0 with a 2.29 ERA, a huge improvement from his first three starts when he turned in an 0-3 record with a whopping 11.12 ERA.

“He was unbelievable,” Mitch Moreland told NESN’s Guerin Austin after the game, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “It seemed like he just cruised all night … working both sides of the night. Great night by him which led to a great night for us.”

Their manager echoed his comments.

“He was outstanding tonight,” Alex Cora said during NESN’s postgame coverage. “… He gave us something we needed.”

Porcello has been vocal about his relationship with Sandy Leon behind the plate, and when asked about Porcello’s reliability on his slider, the skipper said it’s between his pitcher and catcher.

“They prepare, they talk about it … they come up with the game plan,” Cora said. “He had a good fastball today, too. Good feel for the slider … got them off balance, was able to put them away. It was a good one.”

Porcello upped his record to 2-3 with the win.

Here are some other notes from Tuesday’s Red Sox-Athletics game:

— Mookie Betts has been hot at the plate recently. And after his first-inning home run, he upped his numbers.

Mookie since April 19: 18-for-39 (.462), 5 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 8 BB, 4 K. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) April 30, 2019

He also joined some pretty elite company with his homer.

Fewest games needed to reach 500 runs scored (active players): 1. Albert Pujols – 629

2. MOOKIE BETTS – 674 (tonight)

3. Mike Trout – 690 Prior to Betts, the last Red Sox to score 500 runs within their first 700 games were Nomar Garciaparra, Johnny Pesky, and Ted Williams. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) April 30, 2019

— The reigning American League MVP was off to a rough start, but Cora said Betts made some adjustments of late, and the results are there to prove it.

“He made some adjustments, he’s been in the cage working hard. He’s staying in the zone, and putting good swings on it,” Cora said. “Hitting the ball out of the ballpark (to) straight center, that’s a perfect swing right there, and he’s always looking for that. He got into some bad habits after the Seattle series and he kept working … he’s a guy regardless if he was hitting .380 or .180 he’s gonna put in the work. And you can see the results.”

— Mitch Moreland hit his team-leading eighth home run in the fourth inning.

— The win officially marks the first series the Red Sox have won this season at Fenway Park.

Their first series win came against the Tampa Bay Rays when Boston swept them at Tropicana Field. Boston also has won four of its last six games.

