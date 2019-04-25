Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Praises Eduardo Rodriguez After Strong Outing

Has Eduardo Rodriguez turned a corner?

The Red Sox starting pitcher tossed another gem in Boston’s 11-4 shellacking of the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night at Fenway Park. Rodriguez gave up one earned run on two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts over six innings of work. This marks the third straight strong appearance for the southpaw, who after working with Pedro Martinez, really has turned his game around.

E-Rod since Pedro tweaked his mechanics: 18 IP, 21 K, 4 BB, 2.50 ERA, 57 swings and misses. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) April 25, 2019

Rodriguez struggled in his first two starts of the 2019 Major League Baseball season, giving up eight hits in each outing and a combined 11 runs and seven K’s. But he’s certainly made some improvements, and the Sox now are 2-0 in his last three starts.

Manager Alex Cora had nothing but high praise for his starter after the game.

“Outstanding, outstanding,” he said on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “His last three, stuff-wise, really good. In command of the situation, getting people out in the strike zone, mixing up his pitches, location. He’s been good for us.”

The skipper admitted in spring training he had been tough on Rodriguez, saying he knows what he’s capable of doing when he’s on the mound.

“He’s in command and you guys know I’m hard on him,” the skipper added. “Everybody is because we know how good he can be and it’s good to see him compete at this level this way. And we expect him to do that every time. He goes out there, go deep into games and dominate.”

Here are some other notes from Wednesday’s Red Sox-Tigers game:

— The Red Sox’s starting pitchers’ ERA dipped to 6.00 with Rodriguez’s strong outing. They no longer own the worst ERA in Major League Baseball.

— J.D. Martinez had a bounce-game for the Sox after going 1-for-8 with four strikeouts in both games of the day-night double header.

The slugger went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run.

— Boston’s pitchers combined for a season-high 14 strikeouts Wednesday night.

— Michael Chavis has had plenty of firsts over the last 24 hours.

The second baseman belted his first home run at Fenway Park on Tuesday, and Wednesday he was hit by a pitch and stole his first base.

He also reached base four times in the game without amassing a hit.

— The Red Sox put seven on the board in the eighth, three of which came with three straight bases loaded walks.

