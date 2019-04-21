Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Ready To Return Home, ‘Keep Getting Better’

The Boston Red Sox had yet to win three games in a row this season.

That all changed, though, during their set against the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays. Boston completed the sweep with an 11-inning 4-3 victory over the Rays on Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field. The Red Sox now have won a season-high three straight games.

It wasn’t an easy task to take down the best team in the AL, but Christian Vazquez played hero for the second straight game and made the difference in the top of the 11th with a sacrifice fly that scored Rafael Devers from third to give Boston its final lead.

“He’s been swinging the bat well,” manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “… he’s a good situational hitter. … he has a pretty good idea how to play the game against a tough guy that keeps the ball down.”

Cora’s been adamant about his team turning things around after a horrid start to the season. And now that his club is the winner of three straight, his focus remains on improving.

“Now we’ve got to go home and keep getting better,” he said. “If we continue to do that we’re going to be in great shape.”

Here are some other notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

— Rafael Devers flashed the leather in the ninth to make an incredible grab and end the ninth inning.

Raffy flashing the leather! pic.twitter.com/s6gcWDe4n3 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 21, 2019

— Mitch Moreland scored Boston’s first run with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Kiss that ball goodbye! pic.twitter.com/uxN9IHf0Q8 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 21, 2019

The first baseman was pulled from Saturday’s win with back spasms, but they certainly didn’t look to be bothering Moreland on Sunday.

— David Price struck out a season-high 10 batters over five innings of work. The left-hander gave up two earned runs on five hits and surrendered two walks.

So what was working for the southpaw?

“Fastballs and changeups,” Price said on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage.

— Marcus Walden pitched two scoreless innings in a high-leverage situation for Boston. He leads the Red Sox with three wins.

“He made some good pitches,” Cora said during NESN’s postgame coverage. “… he did an outstanding job.”

— J.D. Martinez singled in the first inning, extending his hit streak to 11 games.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images