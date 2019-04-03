Red Sox Notes: Another Lackluster Effort In Sox’s Fourth Straight Loss

The Red Sox looked somewhat better on Tuesday, but not good enough take home the win.

Boston’s pitching began to turn itself around in Tuesday’s crushing 1-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics in one of the staff’s best performances of the season so far. Chris Sale threw a solid six innings for the Sox, with Brandon Workman and Ryan Braiser on top of their game as well.

In total, the Sox allowed just three hits, struck out four, and walked three while permitting just one run to score the entire evening.

After the game, manager Alex Cora weighed in on the Sale’s performance. Besides allowing a solo homer to Matt Chapman in the first inning, Cora was generally pleased with what he saw in his ace.

“The velocity wasn’t there but for whatever he had, he did a good job keeping them off balance and giving us a chance to win” Cora said after the game, as seen on “NESN Sports Today.

But Boston’s offense failed to perform once again on Tuesday, leaving the pitching staff with little wiggle room to work with. Boston left all seven men on base, including six in scoring position, and struck out nine times in their loss to the A’s.

Cora chalked some of this up to the A’s outstanding performance defensively, but was honest about the Sox’s luck as of late.

“Right now, nothing’s going our way,” he said.

The Sox will have a chance to change their luck on Thursday when Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound. The righty will be looking for his own bounce-back performance after giving up six earned runs off of eight hits. (The Sox did happen to win that game by a score of 7-6.)

Here are some other notes from the Red Sox-Athletics game:

— Sale looked much better in his second start of the season than he did in his first. The southpaw had much more control over his breaking ball, though he was careful in using his fastball with hitters.

Despite letting up a homer in the first inning, Sale settled down quickly, allowing just one earned run on three hits. He only struck out one batter, though, a record low for the ace.

— The bullpen had an improved their performance on Tuesday, as well. Brandon Workman and Ryan Braiser combined for three strikeouts and one walk over two scoreless innings of work.

— A’s center fielder Roman Laureano made another spectacular play to halt the Sox’s chances of making a comeback in the ninth inning.

Xander Bogaerts crushed a double into left field with one out in the top of the ninth inning, and attempted to reach third on the play. But for the second night in a row, Bogaerts was thrown out thanks to Laureano’s lob to third.

RAMÓN LAUREANO IS NOT OF THIS UNIVERSE 😱😱#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/M4DijfHIVl — Ramón Laureano’s Arm 💪🏽 (@Athletics) April 3, 2019

Yesterday, Laureano made an incredible throw from shallow center field to stop Bogaerts from scoring from second base.

— This is the second game in a row that the Red Sox’s offense has failed to score a single run.

— The Sox have now been outscored 42-24 since the season began last week.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images