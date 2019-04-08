Red Sox Opening Day Ceremony Schedule: Rundown For World Series Celebration

The 108th season of baseball at Fenway Park kicks off Tuesday in a way Boston Red Sox fans have become accustomed to seeing in the last two decades: with a World Series celebration.

The Sox begin their home slate Tuesday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays, and for the fourth time since 2005, they will do so by raising a title banner and handing out championship rings in celebration of the club’s 2018 World Series title.

Here’s all you need to know about the schedule of events for what’s sure to be a memorable day at the ballpark.

— Fenway Park gates will open earlier than normal at 11:35 a.m. ET.

— The Red Sox are asking fans to be in their seats by 12:45 p.m. The pregame ceremony is expected to start at 1 p.m.

— The opening ceremonies will include: raising the championship banner, presenting World Series rings, the national anthem, a fly-over featuring four F-16 jets and the ceremonial first pitch

— Keith Lockhart will lead the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra and Tanglewood Festival Chorus in the national anthem

— The New England Patriots will also be honored as part of the festivities for their Super Bowl LIII win

— Live coverage from Fenway Park will begin on NESN and streaming on NESNgo at noon ET

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images