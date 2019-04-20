Red Sox Place Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi On Injured List With Elbow Ailment

The Boston Red Sox got some bad news Saturday morning.

Starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi was placed on the 10-day injured list with a loose body in his right elbow, the Red Sox announced. Left-handed reliever Bobby Poyner was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill Eovaldi’s spot on the roster.

The #RedSox today placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 10-day injured list with a loose body in the right elbow, retroactive to April 18. To fill Eovaldi’s spot on the active 25-man roster, the club recalled LHP Bobby Poyner from Triple-A Pawtucket. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 20, 2019

This is just the latest issue Eovaldi has had with his throwing elbow.

The Texas native has undergone two Tommy John surgeries, the most recent coming in the 2017 season. He also spent time on the injured list last season while with the Tampa Bay Rays after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow.

For those unaware, loose bodies are fragments of bone and/or cartilage that break free within a joint.

Eovaldi signed a four-year, $64-million contract with the Red Sox in the offseason. He’s 0-0 this year with a 6.00 ERA in four starts.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images