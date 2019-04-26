Red Sox – Rays Weekend Series Has Plenty Of Pitching Unknowns

The Boston Red Sox have won five of their last seven heading into a three-game weekend series with the Tampa Bay Rays, but we don’t know who will get the ball in Game 1.

Charlie Morton will take the hill for the Rays, but the Red Sox have yet to decide who will look to continue their winning ways.

David Price will get the start on Saturday against Tyler Glasnow, followed by Chris Sale on Sunday. The Rays do not have a starter listed for the series finale.

To see more on the pitching matchups, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images