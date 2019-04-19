Red Sox Roster Moves: Michael Chavis Promoted As Eduardo Nunez Hits Injured List

The future is now for the Boston Red Sox, or at least until they get back on solid ground.

The slumping Sox made a slew of roster moves Friday, highlighted by the call-up of infield prospect Michael Chavis from Triple-A Pawtucket. Boston also recalled infielder Tzu-Wei Lin from Pawtucket while placing utility man Eduardo Nunez on the injured list and designating relief pitcher Erasmo Ramirez for assignment.

Coincidentally, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked about Chavis during a weekly radio appearance Thursday on WEEI. Cora hinted at the possibility of Chavis reaching the big leagues soon, but he also indicated Chavis had some work to do on his second base defense.

The 23-year-old has just five games under his belt at second base in his professional career, but the situation is dire for the Red Sox at the moment. Dustin Pedroia just hit the injured list after reaggravating his knee, and Brock Holt remains sidelined with an eye issue — and that was all before Nunez’s back issue, which happens to come as he struggles mightily at the plate through the first few weeks of the season.

There’s no denying Chavis, the Red Sox’s top prospect, could provide some much-needed pop out of the second base position. He had a great spring training, belting four home runs and driving in 10 runs in just 11 games, and he continued to feature that power stroke at Pawtucket. Through 12 games with the PawSox, Chavis hit four home runs and walked seven times while compiling a .954 OPS.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images