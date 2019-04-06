Red Sox Final

Red Sox Turn To David Price For Saturday’s Middle Game Vs. Diamondbacks

by on Fri, Apr 5, 2019 at 11:27PM

The Boston Red Sox are in dire need of a quality start, and they’ll look for David Price to provide just that Saturday night at Chase Field.

Price will get the ball for the Red Sox in the middle contest of their three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The left-hander was handed a loss in his first start of the 2019 season, as he allowed four runs on five hits over six innings against the Oakland Athletics.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images

