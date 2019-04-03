Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineup: Chris Sale Seeks Redemption After Shaky Start

After an ugly start to the 2019 season, Chris Sale will get his shot at redemption Tuesday evening as the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics in their second game of the series. First pitch from Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is scheduled for 10:07 p.m. ET.

This will be Sale’s second start of the season after a miserable 12-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Opening Day. Sale allowed seven earned runs on six hits with two walks that evening, giving up three home runs in the process.

Boston’s pitching staff has struggled early as a whole, with a combined 7.24 ERA in its first five games of the season. The southpaw looks to turn things around for himself and the squad.

Elsewhere in the Sox’s lineup, Brock Holt will take over for Eduardo Nunez at second base and bat seventh in the batting order. Jackie Bradley Jr. and Christian Vazquez will swap spots in the lineup as well, with Bradley batting eighth in the order and Vazquez batting ninth.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Athletics game:

BOSTON RED SOX (1-4)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (0-1, 21.00 ERA)

OAKLAND ATHLETICS (4-3)

Marcus Semien, SS

Matt Chapman, 3B

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Khris Davis, DH

Kendrys Morales, 1B

Mark Canha, LF

Jurickson Profar, 2B

Ramon Laureano, CF

Josh Phegley, C

Mike Fiers, RHP (1-1, 5.00 ERA)

