Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineup: Xander Bogaerts Sits As Boston Looks To Snap Skid

The Boston Red Sox will turn to Nathan Eovaldi in hopes of stopping their four-game losing streak Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics.

Boston has yet to score a run over the first two contests of the four-game series, falling to the A’s 7-0 and 1-0.

Eovaldi is looking to bounce back from six-run, three-homer outing against the Seattle Mariners. Oakland will counter with Marco Estrada.

Xander Bogaerts will sit for Thursday’s tilt after fouling a ball off his shin in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s loss. The absence of Bogaerts means Brock Holt start at short. Blake Swihart will be behind the plate, giving Christian Vazquez the night off.

First pitch from Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is set for 10:07 p.m. ET.

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Athletics game:

BOSTON RED SOX (1-5)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nuñez, 2B

Brock Holt, SS

Blake Swihart, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (0-0, 10.80 ERA)

OAKLAND ATHLETICS (5-3)

Robbie Grossman, LF

Matt Chapman, 3B

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Khris Davis, DH

Kendrys Morales, 1B

Jurickson Profar, 2B

Marcus Semien, SS

Ramón Laureano, CF

Nick Hundley, C

Marco Estrada (0-0, 2.45 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images