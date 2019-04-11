Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Dustin Pedroia, Blake Swihart Start

After making his season debut Tuesday, Dustin Pedroia will remain in the lineup Thursday.

The second baseman will hit seventh as the Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in the series finale of a quick two-game set at Fenway Park.

Pedroia began the year on the injured list to give him some extra time to gear up for the season after playing in just three games in 2018 due to his knee. In Tuesday’s home-opening loss, the 35-year-old went 1-for-4.

Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Red Sox, with Blake Swihart catching him and hitting ninth. Though he’s yet to record a loss, Eovaldi has not been overly effective for the Red Sox this season, allowing nine runs on 12 hits over 10 innings in his two outings this season. However, in each of his outings this season the Red Sox still have won.

Save for Swihart, the Red Sox’s lineup Thursday is the same as it was Tuesday. Aaron Sanchez will be on the mound for the Blue Jays

Here are the complete lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox vs. Blue Jays game.

RED SOX (3-9)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Blake Swihart, C

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (0-0, 8.10 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (4-8)

Billy McKinney, LF

Freddy Galvis, SS

Justin Smoak, DH

Rowdy Tellez, 1B

Danny Jansen, C

Brandon Drury, 3B

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., 2B

Socrates Brito, RF

Aaron Sanchez, RHP (1-1, 1.64 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images