Red Sox Vs. Diamondbacks Lineup: Andrew Benintendi Leads Off In Series Opener

The Boston Red certainly must be hoping yet another change of scenery will do them well.

Earning just one win in each of their first two series of the young season, both four-game sets, the Sox now are in Arizona for three contests against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Sox manager Alex Cora has shuffled around the top of the lineup a little bit this season, and Friday it’ll be left fielder Andrew Benintendi in the leadoff spot. Mitch Moreland will bat cleanup, with J.D. Martinez following him. Blake Swihart will catch and hit seventh, with second baseman Brock Holt after him.

Rick Porcello, on the heels of a disastrous first outing of the season, will get the ball for the series opener. Since the game is at a National League park, Porcello will hit and bat in the nine hole.

Righty Zack Godley will pitch for the D-Backs.

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Diamondbacks game:

RED SOX (2-6)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, CF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Blake Swihart, C

Brock Holt, 2B

Rick Porcello, RHP (0-1, 13.50 ERA)

DIAMONDBACKS (3-4)

Jarrod Dyson, CF

Eduardo Escobar, 3B

David Peralta, LF

Adam Jones, RF

Christian Walker, 1B

Ketel Marte, 2B

Nick Ahmed, SS

Alex Avila, C

Zack Godley, RHP(0-1, 11.81 ERA)

