Red Sox Vs. Diamondbacks Lineup: Mookie Betts Sits, Blake Swihart Starts

The Boston Red Sox’s 11-game West Coast trip mercifully will come to an end Sunday.

The defending World Series champions, 2-8 thus far on the new season, will square off with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field as they look to avoid a three-game sweep. Alex Cora will send right-hander Hector Velazquez to the mound in the final game before Tuesday’s home opener at Fenway Park.

As for the lineups, Mookie Betts will get a day off and Blake Swihart get the start at catcher. Xander Bogaerts will move up and bat second in place of Betts, while Mitch Moreland will start at first and bat third.

Outside of swapping Alex Avila for John Ryan Murphy at catcher, the Diamondbacks’ lineup will be the same as it was Saturday. Right-hander Merrill Kelly will get the start for the Snakes.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Diamondbacks game:

RED SOX (2-8)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Blake Swihart, C

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Jackie Bradely Jr., CF

Hector Velazquez, RHP (0-0, 4.76 ERA)

DIAMONDBACKS (5-4)

Jarrod Dyson, CF

Eduardo Escobar, 3B

David Peralta, LF

Adam Jones, RF

Christian Walker, 1B

Ketel Marte, 2B

Nick Ahmed, SS

John Ryan Murphy, C

Merrill Kelly, RHP (1-0, 4.50 ERA)

