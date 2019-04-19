Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Andrew Benintendi Returns, Tzu-Wei Lin Starts At Second

Things did not get much better for the Boston over its first homestand of the season, but the Red Sox will look to turn things around against the American League East Division leaders — the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston kicks off a three-game road stint, which begins Friday night at 7:05 p.m. ET, before heading back home to Fenway Park.

Andrew Benintendi, who missed the Sox’s last three games after fouling a ball off his foot Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles. He will slot back into left field and bat in the leadoff spot, ahead of the slumping Mookie Betts.

Tzu-Wei Lin, who was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, will make his 2019 debut at second base and bat ninth. Mitch Moreland will bat third and play first base, with J.D. Martinez moving back into the DH spot while batting cleanup. Christian Vazquez will have the catching duties and bat seventh.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the ball for the Sox and will be opposed by Rays “opener” Ryne Stanek.

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (6-13)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Tzu-Wei Lin, 2B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (1-2, 7.98 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (14-5)

Yandy Diaz, 1B

Tommy Pham, LF

Austin Meadows, DH

Avisail Garcia, RF

Daniel Robertson, 3B

Guillermo Heredia, CF

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Willy Adames, SS

Michael Perez, C

Ryne Stanek (0-0, 1.93 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images