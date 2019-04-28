Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: J.D. Martinez Sits With Lingering Back Injury

The Boston Red Sox will look to get back to (errr … start?) their winning ways Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox will host the Tampa Rays in the final game of their brief two-game set at Fenway Park. The Rays beat the Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday following Friday’s rain-out.

Alex Cora will turn to still-searching left-hander Chris Sale, who’s looking to earn his first win of the season. Rays manager Kevin Cash will counter with ace right-hander Tyler Glasnow.

As for the lineups, J.D. Martinez will miss his second straight games with back spasms. Steve Pearce will fill in at designated hitter and bat seventh.

Christian Vazquez will handle the catching duties for Sale.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (11-16)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Steve Pearce, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Chris Sale, LHP (0-4, 7.43 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (17-9)

Yandy Diaz, 1B

Tommy Pham, LF

Daniel Robertson, 2B

Avisail Garcia, DH

Mike Zunino, C

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Guillermo Heredia, RF

Willy Adames, SS

Christian Arroyo, 3B

Tyler Glasnow, RHP (4-0, 1.53 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images