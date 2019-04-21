Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Michael Chavis Starts At Second As Boston Eyes Sweep

The Boston Red Sox are … hot?

Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves, but a win Sunday afternoon would be awfully encouraging.

The Red Sox will look for a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays after winning the first two games of their three-game series at Tropicana Field. Alex Cora will hand the ball to David Price with Boston looking to make a statement against the current American League East leaders, while Rays manager Kevin Cash will counter with star right-hander Tyler Glasnow.

As for the lineups, Red Sox top prospect Michael Chavis will play second base and bat seventh in his first big-league start. The 23-year-old infielder notched his first hit, a clutch pinch-hit double with the game tied in the eighth inning, in Boston’s victory Saturday night. The Red Sox will roll with their regulars at every other position.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (8-13)

Andrew Benintendi LF

Mookie Betts RF

Mitch Moreland 1B

J.D. Martinez DH

Xander Bogaerts SS

Rafael Devers 3B

Michael Chavis 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr. CF

Christian Vazquez C

David Price, LHP (1-1, 3.79 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (14-7)

Yandy Diaz, 1B

Tommy Pham, LF

Daniel Robertson, 3B

Avisail Garcia, DH

Joey Wendle, 2B

Guillermo Heredia, RF

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Willy Adames, SS

Michael Perez, C

Tyler Glasnow, RHP (4-0, 1.13 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images