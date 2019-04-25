Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineup: Sandy Leon, Michael Chavis Starting In Finale

Despite an ugly showing in Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader, the Boston Red Sox still have a chance to earn a series split against the Detroit Tigers.

After beating the Tigers 11-4 on Wednesday, the Red Sox are looking to keep the momentum going Thursday night in the series finale of the four-game set at Fenway Park.

Much of the Red Sox’s lineup will be the same as Game 3, save for the backstop. Sandy Leon slots into the lineup instead of Christian Vazquez, and will hit ninth and catch Rick Porcello. Michael Chavis will remain in the lineup, hitting seventh and playing second.

Porcello is looking for his first win of the season, and so is his counterpart. The Tigers will start Jordan Zimmermann, who also is 0-3.

Here are the complete lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox vs. Tigers game.

RED SOX (10-15)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (0-3, 8.47 ERA)

TIGERS (12-11)

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Nicholas Castellanos, RF

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Nico Goodrum, LF

Brandon Dixon, 1B

Gordon Beckham, SS

Josh Harrison, 2B

John Hicks, C

JaCoby Jones, CF

Jordan Zimmermann, RHP (0-3, 4.94 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports