Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineups: Michael Chavis Makes Home Debut In Doubleheader Opener

It doesn’t look much better outside, but the rain has stopped falling in Boston (for now), which means the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers will play two on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

The Sox and Tigers were set to open a four-game series Monday night, but heavy rain postponed the opener until Tuesday afternoon. Red Sox ace Chris Sale will get the ball for the Sox in Game 1 opposed by Detroit lefty Matthew Boyd.

The day game also will mark the home debut of Red Sox prospect Michael Chavis, who will be in the lineup hitting sixth and playing third base. Chavis helped spark the Sox on Saturday night with a late-game, pinch-hit double in his debut that led Boston to victory in the midst of a three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays.

J.D. Martinez will be looking to stay hot for the Red Sox. The slugger is in the midst of a torrid run, hitting safely in his last 11 games, reaching base 21 times in those games. In fact, his 23-game on-base streak is the second-longest active streak in the big leagues, and he joined Manny Ramirez and Wade Boggs as the only Red Sox in the last 50 seasons to reach base safely in each of the team’s first 22 games. He’ll hit third and play right field in the opener.

BOSTON RED SOX (9-13)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, CF

J.D. Martinez, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Steve Pearce, 1B

Michael Chavis, 3B

Christian Vazquez, DH

Tzu-Wei Lin, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Chris Sale, LHP (0-4, 8.50 ERA)

DETROIT TIGERS (10-10)

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Nick Castellanos, DH

Miguel Cabrera, 1B

Niko Goodrum, RF

Dustin Peterson, LF

Ronny Rodriguez, SS

Josh Harrison, 2B

Grayson Greiner, C

Jacoby Jones, CF

Matthew Boyd, LHP (1-1, 2.96 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images