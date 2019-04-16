Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Sandy Leon Returns For Series Opener In Bronx

The greatest rivalry in sports resumes Tuesday night.

Well … kinda.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will meet for Game 1 of a two-game set in the Bronx. The struggling Red Sox enter the series in last place in the American League East, while the injury-riddled Yankees currently sit third in the division, just a game better than Boston.

Chris Sale will get the start for Boston with Sandy Leon handling catching duties. Leon was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday after the Red Sox designated Blake Swihart for assignment. The Yankees will counter with lefty James Paxton, whom they acquired via offseason trade with the Seattle Mariners.

As for the lineups, Mookie Betts will bat leadoff in place of Andrew Benintendi, who will miss his second straight game with a foot injury. J.D. Martinez will start in left field and bat third, while Leon will hit eighth in his first game of the season.

The Yankees, meanwhile, will roll with a lineup similar to something you’d see during spring training.

Here are the complete lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

BOSTON RED SOX (6-11)

Mookie Betts, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, LF

Steve Pearce, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (0-3, 9.00 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (6-9)

DJ LeMahieu, 2B

Aaron Judge, RF

Luke Voit, 1B

Gleyber Torres, SS

Clint Frazier, DH

Gio Urshela, 3B

Brett Gardner, CF

Austin Romine, C

Mike Tauchman, LF

James Paxton, LHP (1-2, 6.00 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images