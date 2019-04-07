Red Sox Wrap: Boston Blows Three-Run Lead In 5-4 Walk-Off Loss Vs. Diamondbacks

That one stings.

The Boston Red Sox jumped out to an early three-run lead Saturday night but couldn’t hold on to it as the Arizona Diamondbacks took the second game 5-4 at Chase Field in walk-off fashion.

It looked as if the game was headed for extra innings, but Carson Kelly put the nail in the coffin with a single to drive in the game-winning run. Boston now has lost three straight.

Each team scored in the second inning before David Price and Luke Weaver shut down the offenses for the remainder of their outings.

Price surrendered all four Arizona’s runs, but settled down after that. He gave up seven hits, walked one and struck out four over six innings of work.

With the loss, the Red Sox slipped to 2-8, while the Diamondbacks climbed to 5-4.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Tough.

The offense built a lead early in the game, but once again starting pitching struggled out of the gate.

ON THE BUMP

— The Diamondbacks made sure Boston’s lead didn’t last long and tied it all up at 3-3 in the bottom of the second.

A single and a double put two men on with one out before Nick Ahmed plated his team’s first run with a single of his own. Kelly followed that up with a double to drive in two more.

TIE GAME! Carson Kelly helps the @dbacks answer the Boston 3-spot by doubling in the game-tying runs. The D-backs are still batting in the 2nd. #RattleOn pic.twitter.com/IZQ3IriGTY — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) April 7, 2019

Adam Jones doubled in the go-ahead run, but ended the inning after manager Alex Cora successfully challenged the call at second. It was overturned after the umpires reviewed it and determined Jones came off the bag during the tag.

Price settled in after that, not allowing a run over the next four innings and ended his outing with a 1-2-3 sixth.

— Brandon Workman pitched a clean seventh with a strikeout.

— Ryan Brasier surrendered a single in the eighth, but never let the runner advance.

— Colten Brewer put the game-winning run on first when he gave up a single to Eduardo Escobar and moved to second on a passed ball. Ahmed singled to right and Escobar tried to score, but Mookie Betts threw him out at home to keep the Sox alive.

But Brewer wouldn’t have the same luck in the following batter when Carson Kelly drove the ball to left to drive him Ahmed and to win the game, 5-4.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston got on the board first with a three-run second inning with help from its pitcher.

Xander Bogaerts led the inning off with a walk before Rafael Devers singled to move his teammate to third. Eduardo Nuñez drove in Bogaerts with a ground out for the 1-0 lead. Weaver elected to intentionally walk Christian Vazquez with one out to get to Price, and the southpaw made him pay when he smacked a single to right field to plate Devers and go up 2-0.

He's gonna want that baseball back. pic.twitter.com/ymlLHTCQN2 — NESN (@NESN) April 7, 2019

Andrew Benintendi hit a ground rule double to make it 3-0 before Arizona got out of the inning.

— The Red Sox tied it in the seventh when J.D. Martinez pinch-hit for Price and roped a single to center to put runners on the corners with one out. Benintendi drew a walk to load the bases. Betts hit a sacrifice fly to right to drive in the game-tying run.

— Benintendi led the Red Sox with two hits. Devers, Nuñez and Price all had one. Martinez amassed a hit in his first at-bat as a pinch-hitter. All other Sox went hitless.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Silver lining.

He gave up 4 runs, and his ERA is 6.00, but David Price became the first Sox starter this season to not give up a HR. Progress. — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) April 7, 2019

UP NEXT

Boston wraps up its three-game set with Arizona on Sunday. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 4:10 p.m. ET.

