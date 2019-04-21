Red Sox Wrap: Boston Completes Sweep In 11 Innings, Beats Rays 4-3

How sweep it is.

It may have taken 11 innings, but Boston got it done thanks to a Christian Vazquez sacrifice fly to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field.

Much like Saturday, the Rays made a late-inning effort and tied the game in the eighth. But Boston put runners on first and second in the 11th and capitalized on it.

David Price had another solid outing, giving up two earned runs on five hits with two walks and a season-high 10 strikeouts, but was tagged with the no-decision when Matt Barnes allowed the game-tying home run.

With the win, the Red Sox climbed to 9-13, while the Rays dropped to 14-9.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Sweep.

The Red Sox collected their first series sweep of the season and now have their longest winning streak of the season.

ON THE BUMP

— Price found himself in a bit of trouble early when he gave up a pair of walks in the first inning, but got out of it when Avisail Garcia grounded into a 5-4-3 double play.

After a 1-2-3 second, Price again put runners on first and second by way of back-to-back singles with nobody out in the third. He responded by getting consecutive strikeouts, but Daniel Robertson doubled to deep right center to plate both runners for the 2-0 lead.

.@D_Robertson28 smacks a 2-out, 2-RBI double to get @Raysbaseball on the board!💥#RaysUp #MLB Catch the #TampaBayRays LIVE now on FOX Sports Sun l FOX Sports Go pic.twitter.com/iBkFiezsia — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) April 21, 2019

Price ended the inning with a Garcia strikeout.

The left-hander allowed baserunners in the fourth and fifth innings, but was able to escape unscathed and ended the fifth by getting his 10th strikeout of the game.

10 K's through 5 innings for @DAVIDprice24. 👊 pic.twitter.com/7lpAWJkHTf — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 21, 2019

— Brandon Workman pitched a 1-2-3 sixth with a strikeout.

— Colten Brewer pitched a scoreless, hitless seventh that included a strikeout.

— Barnes gave up a game-tying home run to Tommy Pham with one out in the eighth to make it 3-3.

He’d get out of the inning without any further damage.

— Marcus Walden tossed a 1-2-3 ninth with help from Rafael Devers, who made a stellar diving play at third to send the game to extras innings.

Raffy flashing the leather! pic.twitter.com/s6gcWDe4n3 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 21, 2019

The right-hander was back on the mound for the 10th and surrendered a one-out single but got out of the inning unscathed.

— Ryan Brasier collected his second consecutive save in the 11th by retiring the side in order.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston got a run back in the fourth when Mitch Moreland, who was removed from Saturday’s game with back spasms, smacked a line-drive home run right to make it 2-1.

Kiss that ball goodbye! pic.twitter.com/uxN9IHf0Q8 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 21, 2019

— The Red Sox grabbed their first lead when Mookie Betts singled before Steve Pearce, who was pinch-hitting for Moreland, walked to put two on with nobody out in the sixth. A walk to J.D. Martinez loaded the bases for Xander Bogaerts, and the shortstop lined a single to right to drive in two runs to make it 3-2.

Another walk loaded the bags again, this time for Michael Chavis. But the second baseman ended the inning when he grounded into a double play.

— Andrew Benintendi put himself in scoring position with a stolen base in the 10th. Rays pitcher Diego Castillo elected to intentionally walk Martinez to get to Bogaerts and it paid off as he struck out to end the threat.

— Devers began the 11th with a single off Jose Alvarado before walking Chavis to put two on with no one out to bring Jackie Bradley Jr. to the dish. The outfielder moved the runners with a sacrifice bunt and brought Vazquez to the plate.

The catcher drove a 98 mph sinker to deep center for the second out, but was able to drive in Devers to take a 4-3 lead.

TWEET OF THE GAME

What a difference nine games make.

#RedSox starters first 13 games: 8.79 ERA.#RedSox starters last 9 games: 3.21 ERA. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 21, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox return home to host the Detroit Tigers for a four-game set. Chris Sale is expected to get the ball for Boston opposite of Matthew Boyd. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images