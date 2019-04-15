Red Sox Wrap: Offense Anemic, Bullpen Roughed Up In 8-1 Loss To Orioles

Well, maybe the Boston Red Sox will find their form in New York.

The Red Sox lost 8-1 to to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, settling for a split of their four-game series at Fenway Park. Boston’s offense managed just four hits a day after recording just seven hits against the lowly Orioles.

Hector Velazquez got the start on Patriots’ Day and took the loss after allowing one run on two hits and four walks over three innings. The do-everything right-hander had just one strikeout.

Marcus Walden, Heath Hembree and Tyler Thornburg combined to give up seven runs in relief.

The Red Sox dropped to 6-11 with the loss, while the Orioles improved to 6-11 with the win.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Anemic.

The Red Sox offense managed nothing against the likes of Dan Strailey and Jimmy Yacabonis while the team’s pitching did little to inspire.

ON THE BUMP

— Velazquez did his Velazquez thing — three pretty good innings — and certainly did enough to keep his team in the game.

The only run charged to the right-hander came on an RBI single by Renato Nunez.

#Orioles jump out to an early 1-0 lead on Núñez's RBI single! pic.twitter.com/RrRSnm8URx — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) April 15, 2019

— Walden pitched a scoreless fourth but unraveled in the fifth, allowing three runs on two hits, including a two-run homer by Dwight Smith Jr.

GOODBYE, HOME RUN! @DSmittyJr wraps one around the Pesky Pole for a 4-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/ie0XP9Q6Mf — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) April 15, 2019

— Colten Brewer worked around a pair of hits to pitch a scoreless sixth inning.

— Brandon Workman continued his strong season by pitching a perfect seventh.

— Hembree allowed a two-run homer by Chris Davis in a deflating eighth inning.

Baltimore, can we interest you in an ORANGE CRUSH? 🍊💪 pic.twitter.com/XZV4ITOjbk — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) April 15, 2019

— Thornburg got roughed up in the ninth, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Not much to write about here, if we’re being honest.

— The only Red Sox run came in the fifth inning when Xander Bogaerts scored on an RBI groundout by Steve Pearce.

— Bogaerts (1-for-4), J.D. Martinez (2-for-4) and Rafael Devers (1-for-2) had the only hits for the Red Sox.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Despite the loss, it was a beautiful Marathon Monday at Fenway Park.

Today, #OneBostonDay, we celebrate the resiliency, strength, and generosity of this city. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Eesxsa1LFY — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 15, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will head to the Bronx to begin a two-game series with the New York Yankees. First pitch at Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images