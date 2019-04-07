Red Sox Wrap: Three-Game Skid Snapped With 1-0 Win Over Diamondbacks

Finally.

The Boston Red Sox walked away with their third win of the season Sunday evening after their 1-0 defeat of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mitch Moreland was the only person to score in the match thanks to a late-game solo home run that would give Boston the lead for good.

Bats for both clubs were relatively quiet during their series finale. The two teams combined for just one run, seven hits and 18 strikeouts over nine innings.

Hector Velazquez was lights out in his first start of the season for the Sox, as was the rest of the bullpen. Sox pitchers allowed just three hits while striking out eight and walking one through nine innings of work.

The Sox are now 3-8 after Sunday’s win as they head home for Opening Day at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Promising.

The bats may not be there yet, but the Sox’s pitching staff looked impressive in the series finale with the Diamondbacks.

ON THE BUMP

— The Red Sox needed a sold start from Hector Velazquez, who came into the game with a 4.76 ERA and four strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

The righty did not disappoint in his three innings of work Sunday afternoon, allowing just one hit and no walks while striking out three of the batters he faced. His numbers made for the best start from a Red Sox pitcher (through three innings, at least) so far this season.

— Brandon Workman made an early appearance in the fourth inning, going hitless while striking out one.

— Marcus Walden took over in the fifth inning, immediately allowing Christian Walker to rip a lead-off double into the left field corner. But the Sox gathered themselves quickly, getting Ketel Marte to ground out to first before throwing Walker out at home after the following at-bat.

Walden came back out for the sixth, allowing just one walk to Eduardo Escobar before closing out the inning with a strikeout to David Peralta. At the end of the day, the righty ended up walking away with the W.

— Matt Barnes got the ball for the seventh and eighth innings and had two perfect innings of work, including two strikeouts.

— Ryan Braiser worked the ninth inning for the Sox, getting two quick outs before allowing Peralta to double into center field. Adam Jones grounded out on the very next pitch to end the game.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

—It took a little while, but the Red Sox were finally able to maintain a lead in Arizona in their series finale with the Diamondbacks. Boston still struggled at the plate Sunday, striking out ten times and leaving nine men on base.

But Mitch Moreland managed to give the Sox the run they needed in the seventh inning, launching a solo homer over the head of Adam Jones in right field to give the Sox a 1-0 lead.

Mitch Moreland moon bombs might be one of my favorite things in life 🚀 #RedSox pic.twitter.com/tAlG1tYEDT — Red Sox on CLNS (@RedSoxCLNS) April 7, 2019

That’s all the Sox would get in the seventh inning, but that’s all they would need for the win.

— Andrew Benintendi extended his hitting streak to six games with a single to right field in the top of the third inning.

— The bats were quiet for a while after that, going hitless over the next three innings.

— The offense didn’t do much after Moreland’s homer. The team failed to capitalize on a bases-loaded situation in the ninth inning with Blake Swihart striking out to retire the side.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Not many would have thought this would be the start we would get, but we’ll take it.

Who had Hector Velazquez in the pool for first Red Sox starter to start a game with three scoreless innings? — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) April 7, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox head home for Opening Day at Fenway Park on Tuesday where they will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in their first of a brief two-game series. First pitch is slated for 2:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images