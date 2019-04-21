Red Sox’s Alex Cora Pleased With David Price, Bullpen In Win Vs. Rays

The Red Sox managed to complete the Boston trifecta on Sunday afternoon after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 in 11 innings.

The Red Sox got their first sweep of the season, and things are looking up for the team that struggled early on. Although they’ve been better as of late, manager Alex Cora says the Red Sox need to keep getting better.

The pitching staff has been the main cause for concern, but it certainly has improved over the past few games. Cora noted he thought both David Price and the bullpen did a good job against the Rays on Sunday, and that improvement starts with the rotation.

To hear more of what Cora had to say following the game

