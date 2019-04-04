Red Sox’s Blake Swihart Tips Cap To Brock Holt After Game-Saving Play

Blake Swihart owes a lot of thanks to Brock Holt.
The Boston Red Sox catcher sailed a throw to second base against the Oakland Athletics on a Marcus Semien steal in the eighth inning, and he appeared to be driven in by Roman Laureano. But a perfect throw from the shortstop (and a challenge by manager Alex Cora) saved the run and paved the way for Boston to beat the A’s 6-3 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
After the game, Swihart caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to discuss his 3-for-4 night and Holt’s play, saying his teammate “picked me up.”
To hear from Swihart, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.
